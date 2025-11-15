Magnussen appears in Zurich with new focus beyond F1

Former Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen has resurfaced in Zurich, where he has taken on a new challenge as an investor in the Swiss motorsport simulator company Racing Unleashed.

The 33-year-old Dane is now involved with Racing Unleashed. "Until now, motorsport was only for the rich," he told Blick. "Karts, spare parts, travel - it all costs a fortune. Thanks to the simulators, racing is finally becoming more accessible to thousands of talented people out there."

Away from his new business interests, the former Haas driver has moved into endurance racing, competing in the World Endurance Championship with BMW. "Winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans is the ultimate goal," he said.

"The switch was like starting all over again."

Despite his new direction, Magnussen still follows F1 closely and watches "every race". He was even at Silverstone - and in the Sauber garage - when his former teammate Nico Hulkenberg’s scored his first ever podium.

"He deserved it. It was a fantastic performance," Magnussen said.

As for the current title battle, he commented: "At the moment, I wouldn’t impose team orders at McLaren either. But at a certain point, they’ll have to be careful. Max is getting closer and closer," he said.

As for who he expects to win the championship, Magnussen named Oscar Piastri. "I think Oscar will take it," he said, adding that "Charles Leclerc should also win the title at some point."

Unlike several of his former colleagues who have invested in wine or spirits brands, Magnussen prefers different ventures. "I don’t know why they do it. I do my own thing," he said.

In addition to his stake in Racing Unleashed, he is also a co-investor - alongside Felipe Massa and Novak Djokovic - in French football club Le Mans FC.

"First and foremost, this investment is a matter of the heart," he said. "The stadium is located right in the middle of the racetrack - it’s a perfect fit."