Documents reveal Lance Stroll’s $12m pay

Aston Martin’s latest financial filings have shed rare light on Lance Stroll’s pay - confirming that the team owner’s son received compensation worth US $12.3 million for the 2024 season.

According to figures disclosed under related-party reporting rules, Aston Martin paid Golden Eagle Racing, the company that manages Stroll’s racing operations, $12.3 million last year - more than double the $5.6 million listed for 2023.

The filing notes that the total covers not only Stroll’s personal salary, but also the costs of his trainer, physiotherapist, and other "services rendered." It also reveals an unusual internal loop - Golden Eagle Racing paid about $500,000 in sponsorship fees back to Aston Martin.

While teammate Fernando Alonso’s contract remains undisclosed, the documents confirm that both drivers receive company cars for the duration of their deals.

Despite the spotlight on his son’s pay, team owner Lawrence Stroll remains bullish about his long-term Formula 1 ambitions.

"When I took over this team about six years ago, I said it would be a ten-year journey to winning a World Championship," he told AS-Web. "You’re now witnessing the premises that we’ve built to provide the tools. There’s no other factory like this, no other wind tunnel like it, and no other simulator like it."

He added: "Winning is what we’re here for. Success is measured by how you perform - and the ultimate goal is to be world champions."