Alonso to wear cooling vest at ’heat hazard’ GP

This weekend’s Singapore GP has been designated Formula 1’s first official ’heat hazard’ race, with the FIA moving to address driver safety in extreme conditions.

The decision follows the infamous Singapore edition two years ago, when several drivers fainted or vomited in their cockpits amid brutal heat and humidity. The new classification allows the FIA to mandate innovative cooling measures - including a liquid-filled vest system that drivers can wear under their fireproof overalls.

For now, the vests remain voluntary, but teams must run ballast in every car to compensate for those who choose to use them.

Fernando Alonso confirmed he will race with the system for the first time on Sunday. "I’ve been using it in a couple of free practice sessions, basically in preparation for this race or even for Qatar.

"I think I plan to use it on Sunday," he told reporters.

"The jersey itself, with the whole system in place, is a little thicker, so it’s less comfortable. It’s a counterbalance - it’s less comfortable to drive, but it’s a little cooler. Let’s see how it goes on Sunday."

The Aston Martin driver said he had not experienced reliability issues. "It should be fine for the entire race. At least during an hour of free practice, it continues to work the same from minute one to minute sixtieth," Alonso explained.

Carlos Sainz, who trialled the vest in Saudi Arabia, has had less success with the vest but is bracing for a tough weekend in Singapore.

"I think it might be 29 degrees, but the humidity is felt inside the car and outside, which creates a much greater perception of heat," he said. "Humidity alone isn’t so bad if it’s not too hot. But when combined, it’s a different story."

The Williams driver admits the cooling technology is still imperfect. "If it breaks or doesn’t work, I’m not worried. I’ll run the race and start fresh, as always, but if it works, even better, because that way you suffer less.

"It seems like something that needs refining and working to be completely optimal."

Meanwhile, Gabriel Bortoleto prepared in an unusual way. "I got used to the heat at home in Monte Carlo with 500 laps on the simulator," he smiled. "Instead of wearing a t-shirt as usual, I wore two thick jackets at night to simulate the heat."