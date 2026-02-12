Hamilton says 2026 cars ’slower than GP2’

Lewis Hamilton has delivered a blunt early verdict on Formula 1’s all-new 2026 machinery, suggesting the cars feel "slower than GP2" as pre-season testing got underway in Bahrain.

Day 1 laptimes were about four seconds off the equivalent 2025 benchmark - with several teams even several seconds further behind that new slower pace.

"I think we’re slower now than in GP2, right? That’s the feeling," Hamilton said. "Overall, it’s certainly a more enjoyable car to drive."

While he acknowledged the cars are "fun", the seven-time world champion warned that the complexity of the new hybrid systems and active aerodynamics could alienate fans.

"None of the fans are going to understand it, I don’t think. It’s so complex," Hamilton said.

"It’s ridiculously complex. I sat in a meeting the other day and they’re taking us through it. It’s like you need a PhD to fully understand it all."

Asked whether race wins in 2026 will come down to battery management, he admitted: "I have no clue, mate. I have no idea what’s going to happen. I can’t even answer that question.

"Energy management is going to be key. Which team is most on top of deployment and which driver is on top of that most."

Indeed, early paddock whispers suggest Max Verstappen may again set the benchmark, with the Dutchman already demonstrating an ability to harvest aggressively - even selecting very low gears under braking to maximise battery charge.

Valtteri Bottas, returning to the grid with Cadillac, urged patience amid widespread complaints about grip levels.

"At the moment, many drivers are complaining about the lack of grip, but we know how this sport works and how much this new generation of race cars will develop," he said. "Laptimes will drop so significantly from the beginning to the end of the season that everything will feel grippier."

However, the 36-year-old Finn admitted the ultra-fast cornering speeds of recent years have disappeared.

"It’s quite different," Bottas said. "The feeling in the car reminds me of the cars from 2014 to 2016."

Fernando Alonso echoed Hamilton’s concerns about the increasing complexity, suggesting drivers may have less influence than ever.

"The regulations are a bit more complex and require some thought before getting in the car or when planning an overtake," Alonso said. "But at the same time, the teams are very well prepared now. Everything is simulated in advance, and we already have that information from Thursday, so on Sunday there won’t be many surprises or many mistakes the driver can make.

"You won’t have much freedom over what you can do or how much energy you can use."

The Spaniard also doubts the 2026 revolution will restore the raw excitement of earlier eras.

"There was definitely more adrenaline with the older cars," Alonso said. "It’s good to drive cars at the limits of physics, not for efficiency or a robotic driving style you need to maximise efficiency.

"I think we’ll get used to it, but we’ll never go back to the late 90s or early 2000s, when cars were light, fast, and had that engine noise."

Fans have already criticised the odd onboard sound of the new engines after Formula 1 released a full lap from Lando Norris, with some comparing it to Formula E or even a vacuum cleaner.

Meanwhile, Verstappen hinted Red Bull-Ford’s encouraging early form may simply reflect extensive experimentation.

"We ran through many scenarios we might encounter on race day," he said. "For a powertrain manufacturer that has been in business for a long time, this might be easier, but when you’re new, you have to try everything. Of course, we also completed many normal runs."

Elsewhere in the pitlane, Aston Martin struggled after Honda identified an "anomaly" on the engine, having already limited top speeds in Barcelona.

Audi also unveiled radical new sidepods.

"I think it’s fair to call this a B version," boss Mattia Binotto grinned. "Don’t ask what’s new. Everything is new."