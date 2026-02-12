Fornaroli confirms no racing campaign in 2026

Leonardo Fornaroli has confirmed he will not race in 2026 as he begins his new role with McLaren.

Speaking to Sky Italia on the opening day of testing in Bahrain, the reigning Formula 2 champion made clear this season will be focused entirely on development work rather than competition.

"We’re not racing yet, but I wanted to take a step back," Fornaroli said, reflecting on the winter following his title triumph.

"There are many new things - really completely new for me. We’re all learning a bit. It’s a new car, so many different things. But I’m really enjoying these days.

"I’m very happy to be here for the opportunity I’ve been given, and I’m sure I’ll learn as much as possible."

Under FIA regulations, the Formula 2 champion cannot defend the title the following year, meaning the 21-year-old Italian is not eligible to return to the category. Instead, he has joined McLaren as reserve and development driver.

"I’ll start on the simulator very soon," he confirmed. "Not long from now we’ll also begin on-track tests to prepare for the season. I can’t wait."

Asked whether those outings would begin with older machinery in McLaren’s ’TPC program, he replied simply: "Absolutely, yes. We’re preparing everything and will finish preparations shortly."

Fornaroli described McLaren as a "fantastic structure", praising the welcome he has received. "Everyone inside the team has a strong desire to work, to improve - they love what they do," he said.

"They welcomed me very warmly and make me feel part of the family."