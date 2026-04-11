Perez’s father dreams of becoming Mexico president

Sergio Perez’s father has revealed he harbours ambitions far beyond motorsport - including a run for the presidency of Mexico.

Antonio Perez Garibay, who is already active in politics, admitted the goal during an interview with Mexican media including El Siglo de Torreon.

"You should never say no, but it is my dream. My dream is to one day be president of Mexico, just as I once dreamed that my son would be a Formula 1 driver," he said.

The 66-year-old acknowledged the idea may sound unrealistic to some.

"When I say I want to be president of Mexico, people tell me I’m crazy. Well, I like being crazy, I like doing things that others don’t do. I’m one of those people who do things that others don’t dare to do."

Perez Garibay currently serves as a government delegate in Jalisco and previously held a seat in Mexico’s Congress, having also run for senate and mayoral positions in the past.