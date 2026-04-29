Verstappen future talk grows as Mekies addresses Lambiase exit

Max Verstappen’s long-term future at Red Bull is under increasing scrutiny, as team boss Laurent Mekies moved to calm concerns over the impending departure of Gianpiero Lambiase.

Verstappen’s long-time race engineer is set to join McLaren after 2027, but Mekies insists there is no immediate disruption - or sign that Verstappen could be next to jump ship.

"Look, first of all, we don’t feel like GP is already gone. He will remain with us for the next two years, because he has a long-term contract with us," he said.

"Look, he’s been given an extraordinary opportunity. We understand that you may only get such an opportunity once in your life and he has decided to grab it too," he added, referring to the Briton’s future role in McLaren leadership.

Mekies also stressed that Verstappen has been fully involved throughout.

"You know, we speak to Max almost daily," he said.

"He was fully aware of the conversations we had with GP, because we are an open book."

"Max does not assess the project from the outside, but he is in the middle of it."

Despite ongoing struggles with the 2026 car, Mekies insists Verstappen remains committed.

"The Max we see is a fully dedicated Max. He wants a fast car and he helps the team make it faster. He puts all his energy into that," he said.

"He is very passionate about the sport, and he did indeed make himself heard the moment he felt things had to change."

However, Mekies acknowledged performance remains the key.

"We are aware that our priority is to deliver a car with which he can push," he said, with Red Bull - like many teams - to unveil a significant car upgrade in Miami.

"We didn’t make it easy for him in the first three race weekends and we now have to give him a car with which he can push constantly."

That uncertainty is fuelling speculation about Verstappen’s future.

Former driver Ralf Schumacher believes two scenarios are emerging.

"Either Max Verstappen wants to quit - I don’t expect that - or everything is being prepared so that he goes to a team where there is a better future for him," he told Sky Deutschland.

"Max is very impatient. I’m not sure if staying there is really an option for him. We’re talking about at least two to three years before everything works out."

However, fellow former driver Marc Surer questioned whether McLaren would be the right destination.

"McLaren has done impressive work, but with the new regulations, a factory team is a much better choice," he said.

"What they have shown over the past two years is truly impressive - but with a customer engine."

"Especially now, with a new regulatory era, that is of great importance."