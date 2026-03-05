Bottas bucks driver criticism of new F1 rules

Valtteri Bottas is breaking ranks with several of his fellow drivers by offering a largely positive assessment of Formula 1’s radical new 2026 cars.

While world champion Max Verstappen has famously described the new generation as "Formula E on steroids", Bottas says he actually enjoys driving them.

"I like that the cars are smaller and lighter than before," the Cadillac driver told Iltalehti.

"You can tell when you’re driving. The car doesn’t feel as big, clumsy and heavy as it used to."

The 36-year-old Finn admitted the behaviour of the cars has changed significantly.

"The difference from before is significant," he said. "The drivability of the engine, how it behaves, and how you have to play with the batteries in the corners and on the straights require a very different driving style."

One of the most noticeable changes is reduced grip.

"The cars are ’skating’ more than before," Bottas explained. "That’s because there is less grip and downforce."

Unlike several drivers who have criticised the new power unit concept - now split roughly 50-50 between combustion engine and electric motor - Bottas insists the changes are simply part of Formula 1’s evolution.

"I don’t see any reason to criticise them," he said. "With rule changes it’s normal that everyone needs time to get used to the new requirements."

The new cars also require drivers to rethink basic techniques.

"For example how you downshift when braking into corners - it’s not done like before," Bottas said.

"It’s also important to focus on engine speed so it stays high enough to charge energy."

Despite early fears that the new rules could slow the cars dramatically, Bottas expects lap times to recover quickly.

"At the moment the cars are definitely slower than last year," he said. "But this sport is constantly developing. I’m sure we will soon be at the same laptimes as before."

For Bottas himself, however, the competitive reality is clear.

As part of Cadillac’s brand-new entry into Formula 1, he expects a challenging first season.

"My goals and the team’s goals have been set to be moderate," he admitted.

"Where we start from Melbourne is not the most important thing. Look where we end up at the end of the season."

"We’re not currently harassing the top teams - that’s a fact," Bottas added.

"But hopefully we won’t be the last."