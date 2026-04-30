Red Bull, McLaren admit 2025 push hurt 2026 start

Both Red Bull and McLaren admit their slow start to the 2026 season is partly the price of pushing development deep into last year’s title fight.

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies said the team knowingly carried over compromises into the new regulation era.

"Look, what happened in the second part of last year is something we’re likely to carry with us for a long time and remember," he said.

"It was an incredible comeback - nobody wanted to give up."

Mekies admits that decision came at a cost.

"Yes, we continued to push very late to understand what limited last year’s project, because we felt that was important not only for that season, but also for the future, for the long term," he said.

"The starting point was less good - that is inevitable."

However, he insists the team would do it again.

"Would we do it like this again? Yes, absolutely. If we stood for that choice again, we would do the same," Mekies said.

"Does that explain all our current problems? No, that would be an excuse. It’s a combination of factors."

Red Bull is bringing upgrades to Miami, with reports the RB22 has already shed significant weight since the opening races.

"We don’t expect to have all our problems at once resolved," Mekies insisted.

"But we definitely want to give Max and Isack a car they feel more comfortable pushing."

At McLaren, Lando Norris struck a similar tone.

"That’s the price you pay for winning the world championship and throwing all your eggs in one basket," he said, when asked if becoming world champion was at the expense of initial 2026 pace.

"But now is a time to work on developments and upgrades."

Both teams are expected to unveil major update packages in Miami, as they attempt to close the gap to early pacesetters Mercedes and Ferrari.

Former driver Ralf Schumacher believes Ferrari in particular could soon apply pressure.

"I think they’re still pretty good. Outwardly, they’re almost euphoric," he said.

"It will in any case get tighter for Mercedes, I’m pretty sure of that."