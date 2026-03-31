Bottas points to ’lottery’ parts amid Cadillac struggles

Valtteri Bottas has hinted at quality and consistency issues inside F1’s newest team Cadillac, suggesting differences between the two cars may have influenced his difficult Japanese GP.

The Finn finished P19 at Suzuka, well behind teammate Sergio Perez, and admitted the performance was below expectations.

"It was a pretty difficult race today. The pace wasn’t good enough. The pace was worse than I expected. We need to investigate what caused it," Bottas said after the race.

He indicated the issue may not be purely setup-related.

"There was a big difference between the cars within the team. My car was sliding more and I just couldn’t keep the same speed in the corners," Bottas told Viaplay. "There is no consistency in the parts and the cars."

He went further, suggesting the allocation of components is not yet fully under control at the new team.

"It’s a bit of a lottery as to what kind of parts will come. We have to analyse the situation," he told Viaplay.

Cadillac, in its debut season, has already acknowledged development will take time, and Bottas believes the upcoming April break could be crucial.

"It’s good for us that there’s a little break. We will have time to develop the car," he said.