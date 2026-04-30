FIA eyes simpler engines as lessons learned from 2026 ’compromise’

Formula 1 could be heading back towards simpler engines - including a possible V8 concept - as the FIA moves quickly to define the next regulation cycle beyond the 2026 era.

Amid growing criticism of the current hybrid-heavy rules, Nikolas Tombazis admits the sport may have overestimated the shift towards electrification.

"When we were discussing the current regulations, the car companies told us that they would never build an internal combustion engine again," said the FIA’s technical chief.

"They wanted to phase it out and be fully electric soon."

"Obviously that didn’t happen. This is not to underestimate the importance of electrification worldwide, but it did not take place to the extent that was claimed."

The FIA now wants to avoid repeating what many see as a flawed compromise for 2026.

"We mustn’t let ourselves be held hostage by the car manufacturers," Tombazis said.

"Of course, we want them involved. But we mustn’t be vulnerable if they decide to leave."

Discussions about the next engine formula are already underway - unusually early, but necessary given long development cycles.

"Developing an engine takes a very long time," Tombazis explained.

The process has accelerated in recent weeks, alongside urgent talks to tweak the highly controversial 2026 rules, with those tweaks to debut in Miami.

"The fact that we had a break allowed us to focus on these discussions, without having to rush every other weekend," he said.

"It was quite clear that we needed to take certain measures. I think it was quite clear that people also needed to step out of their comfort zone for some of these discussions."

Initial concepts for the next engine era reportedly point towards a simpler architecture, with a reduced electric component and continued use of sustainable fuels.

FIA official Jan Monchaux indicated a decision could come quickly.

"I think we need to wrap things up in the next two to three months. I hope it doesn’t take much longer," he said.

"Something concrete needs to be on paper by the end of the year at the latest."

There has even been discussion about shortening the current engine cycle, although resistance from manufacturers like Audi and Honda has so far blocked that path.