Silverstone offers second GP amid fears of further disruption

Silverstone has offered to step in and host a second Formula 1 race this year amid fears more events in the Middle East could be cancelled.

With Bahrain and Saudi Arabia already scrapped due to the ongoing conflict, creating a five-week gap in the calendar that is only now ending, uncertainty remains over the rest of the season.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle says the British circuit is ready to help.

"I have offered, because we stepped in during covid and we were able to help Formula 1. And if that would help them, of course we will," he told Sky News.

"But there are numerous practicalities that need to be considered. The offer’s in, they know we’re here, and we can move quickly if asked."

When asked if Silverstone has a spare window in its already packed schedule, he added: "I pride myself on not having spare windows - but everything’s movable in a crisis."

Formula 1 admitted the situation remains highly unpredictable.

"Everyone can just look at the TV and see the news every day - this situation is so fluid and so dynamic," said F1 communications chief Liam Parker.

"Nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrow, let alone in September and October."

"We have a long period of time until our events that we need to go back to the Middle East region."

For now, the sport is managing the fallout.

"Obviously there are headaches and complexities that we have to navigate, but these aren’t daggers in the heart or anything like that at this moment in time," Parker said.

"These are things that we can manage."

"Of course, everyone sees increased costs, increased burdens, moving things through different routes - but we’re managing to do that effectively."