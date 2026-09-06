FIA court hits back at Briatore judge attack

The FIA’s International Court of Appeal has issued a pointed defence of its judges after Flavio Briatore publicly questioned the independence of Filippo Marchino over Alpine’s Monaco case.

Briatore caused a major stir in Friday’s FIA press conference at Monza when, reading from and waving a piece of paper, he named Marchino and alleged links between the judge and McLaren.

"Filippo Marchino is a judge, he was very nasty during the hearing, was acting as a prosecutor," Briatore said.

"He is very linked with McLaren."

Briatore cited a 2018 appearance at McLaren Special Operations in Beverly Hills and Marchino’s involvement with the One Drop Foundation, saying: "McLaren gave two, three McLaren cars."

"I think this was quite unfair."

McLaren boss Andrea Stella immediately called the allegations "quite insulting for McLaren" and warned that anyone making such claims publicly would "have to take the responsibility for what they are saying".

Now the FIA Courts have responded formally.

"The FIA Courts wish to make clear that the appointment and participation of the judges in that case, like for any other case, were conducted in accordance with the applicable FIA judicial procedures and usual practice."

The statement also said judges make annual disclosures of interests and sign a specific declaration of independence for every case.

Crucially, it also stressed that Alpine had opportunities to object.

"At both the beginning and conclusion of the hearing, the parties were invited to raise any issue concerning the proceedings or the composition of the Court."

"None did so."

"No objection was raised during the hearing concerning the manner in which the Court questioned the witness or conducted the proceedings."

The ICA concluded: "The Court is confident in the soundness of the proceedings and the integrity of the judges."

Briatore has already suggested Alpine may still consider further action after the weekend, while Pierre Gasly said separately: "We got robbed. I think this isn’t going to end here."