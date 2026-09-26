Hadjar admits he deliberately held back in Baku

Isack Hadjar says he deliberately left performance on the table in Baku because he was unwilling to risk another accident with his wrist still recovering.

The Red Bull driver nevertheless qualified P4, even ahead of Max Verstappen after the Dutchman suffered technical problems.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Hadjar said the result was encouraging but not representative of his full potential.

"I made a pact with myself when I came back," he said. "I told myself that this weekend, I couldn’t afford to make a mistake."

"I was coming back to Baku, it’s a tricky track to get back into after two months off. Plus, I know that if I end up in the wall, there’s a chance I’ll re-injure my wrist, so, yes, I played it safe."

"I took it easy and it paid off."

Hadjar said Verstappen had still been the stronger Red Bull driver overall.

"I feel like Max really thrashed me all weekend," he admitted.

"I know he had problems with his car during qualifying. So, yes, let’s look on the positive, in Q3 I managed to raise my level, but I think I’m still missing a little something."

"I feel like he’s pushing harder than me, and I need more time to get back to 100 percent."

He believes his enforced absence cost him a front-row chance.

"If I had raced the last three races, I would probably be second on the grid," said Hadjar.

"I simply feel that it’s a difficult circuit to make a comeback on after two months."

Hadjar said the wrist itself is coping well.

"It’s fine, very fine even," said the Frenchman, who turns 22 on Monday.

"I haven’t found the limit in my driving that would cause the pain to return. And I don’t want to know."

He said he completed around 100 laps in the simulator on Monday.

"Even though it hurt a bit, I held up," said Hadjar.

For the race, Hadjar’s target is simple.

"If I manage to get out from the start in fourth, I’m confident I can then fight with those at the front."