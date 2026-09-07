Gasly satisfied despite slipping from pole to seventh

Pierre Gasly says Alpine’s surprise Monza weekend remains a major positive despite falling from pole position to P7 at the chequer.

Flavio Briatore had openly targeted victory after Gasly’s shock qualifying result, but the Frenchman admitted Alpine always knew holding off the leading teams over a full race would be difficult.

"When you start from pole and don’t win, you’re bound to be a little dissatisfied, but a realistic part of me is happy with this weekend," Gasly told Canal Plus.

"We have to be satisfied with the whole weekend. After yesterday, it makes you want to dream and think it might be possible over the course of a race, but today I think we’re back to reality."

Gasly was nevertheless pleased with how long Alpine stayed in the fight.

"I managed to stay with the pack in the early laps, but as soon as my performance dropped, it became too difficult," he said.

"There are a lot of positives to take away. We all would have liked to have hoped for better, but it’s still a very good race, especially when you’re battling with Norris, who has won the last two races, and you finish just three seconds behind Hamilton."

He also praised the car itself.

"I loved that car," said Gasly. "I think it’s the best I’ve driven this season."

"That pole position came out of nowhere. The last 24 hours have been crazy and I hope to experience that again."