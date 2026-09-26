Horner admits Ferrari is his ’dream’ F1 return

Christian Horner has confirmed that Ferrari is the one Formula 1 team that could tempt him back into a conventional team principal role without an ownership stake.

The former Red Bull boss, who has repeatedly been linked with Maranello amid growing pressure on Frederic Vasseur, told The Times that his preference would normally be to return only with equity in a team.

"I’ve been a hired hand," he said. "I did 21 years sitting on the pitwall."

"I don’t need to go back to that."

But Ferrari, he said, would be different.

"At this stage in my life, there’s only one team for which I would accept non-participation in ownership. Would I consider Ferrari?"

"I mean, Ferrari is the biggest brand in Formula 1. It’s the dream."

"And arguably it’s the sleeping giant of Formula 1."

Horner also suggested his continued presence in the rumour mill proves he remains relevant.

"I think the fact that, 14 months out of the sport, they’re still talking about me shows that there’s still a demand," said the 52-year-old.

"Perhaps I wasn’t that unpopular."

When asked about a possible return next year, he added: "I don’t know. I’m the cure and the problem."

His comments arrive at an especially awkward moment for Vasseur, who hit back in Baku at the latest wave of speculation around Ferrari personnel.

"It’s difficult to work at Ferrari, but it’s also difficult for everyone on the team," he said.

"Last week we had to read that someone was going to be sacked. Certainly, a lack of calm doesn’t help the team, but that’s how it is."

"We have to keep working."