Ukraine intensifies pressure on FIA over Russia

Ukraine’s national motorsport authority has stepped up its dispute with the FIA, directly accusing president Mohammed Ben Sulayem of failing to act properly over Russia.

According to Anadolu Agency, Automobile Federation of Ukraine president Oleksandr Feldman has written to Ben Sulayem demanding that Russia’s FIA membership be suspended and strict restrictions on Russian competitors be restored.

The FAU says it is "outraged by the prolonged inaction of the global governing body" after previously appealing to the FIA senate and ethics committee but receiving "no reaction or reply".

"This is a dangerous precedent that paves the way for member organisations to disregard other provisions of the statutes and requirements of the rules, potentially leading to chaos and jeopardising the FIA’s future as an institution," Feldman’s letter states.

The dispute centres partly on claims that Russia’s automobile federation has established offices in occupied Ukrainian territories, despite FIA rules allowing only one recognised national authority per country.

The FAU has also lodged a case with the FIA’s International Court of Appeal.

The latest escalation follows the FIA’s decision last month to lift restrictions on Russian and Belarusian motorsport participants, allowing them to compete again with national flags, symbols and anthems.