Italy ’back at centre’ of F1 - Domenicali

Stefano Domenicali says Italy is becoming increasingly important to Formula 1, as Milan was officially confirmed for a major three-day 2027 season launch and Kimi Antonelli drives a new surge of domestic interest.

After F1 teased the event a day earlier, it has now confirmed F1 Live Milan for February 18-20, comprising a three-day fan festival and a one-night show on February 18 featuring the drivers and team bosses from all 11 teams.

"The presentation of the 2027 World Championship in Milan is a symbol of Italy’s increasingly prominent role," Italian F1 CEO Domenicali told Sky Italia.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport that Italy has increasingly recognised F1 as more than simply a sporting event.

"The country has understood what Formula 1 represents today, even from a political perspective," said the former Ferrari boss.

"Our sport is now recognised as a new sporting platform with a broader scope than in the past, and one that has seen our country return to prominence."

Part of that renaissance is championship leader Antonelli, whom Domenicali says is attracting a particularly young Italian audience.

"Kimi is bringing in a new audience because he’s a crossover personality," he said.

"He’s Italian, incredibly likeable, someone who jokes and is easy to become attached to."

Domenicali described the growth associated with the 20-year-old as "impressive" and "exponential", while warning that F1 now needs to turn those newcomers into lasting fans.

Italy will gain another boost in 2027 when Monza hosts a Sprint for the first time, with Domenicali confirming the overall number of Sprints will increase from six but remain "below half" of the calendar.

Imola, meanwhile, remains ready for an unexpected return even sooner if the Middle East crisis disrupts the end of the current season, although Domenicali stopped well short of confirming the increasingly discussed contingency plan.

"We have confirmation from Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but I won’t discuss anything I can’t discuss openly," he said.

"We are monitoring developments and are in constant contact. If circumstances prevent us from fully guaranteeing safety and the staging of the event, other decisions will have to be made."