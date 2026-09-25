Briatore rules out Ferrari move

Flavio Briatore has ruled out ever taking charge at Ferrari, even as speculation continues around Fred Vasseur’s position at Maranello.

Asked by Corriere della Sera whether he would appreciate a call from Ferrari, the flamboyant Italian was clear.

"It’s too late," the 76-year-old, now with the most prominent leadership role at Alpine, said.

"Even though Ferrari is the lover everyone would love to have. But I’ve never been close to Maranello. I’ve always been on the other side of the fence."

He also defended Vasseur amid the renewed pressure.

"Vasseur’s work must be respected," said Briatore. "Mistakes happen in every team."

"But a winning Ferrari is an asset for the entire F1, we all root for that Prancing Horse."

Briatore was more pointed about Ferrari’s driver pairing.

"They’re a quarrelsome pairing, from what I know," he said, referring to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc."

"Managing two great drivers isn’t easy. You have to make everyone understand that the car belongs to the team."

"It requires responsibility and focus. I’d never want to see one of my drivers push the other out."

At Alpine, meanwhile, Briatore insists there is no question of Renault selling the team.

"Anyone talking about selling is lying," he said. "Alpine and Renault want to stay in F1."

He did reiterate that minority shareholder Otro Capital is still open to selling its 24 percent stake.

"There are at least seven investors ready to buy it," Briatore revealed.

He also said Alpine’s commercial value reflects the wider boom across Formula 1. "Talking about 3 billion (per team) is a minimal value," he said.

And despite repeatedly suggesting retirement is not far away, the 76-year-old appears in no hurry to disappear from the paddock.

Asked about his previous claim that he would stop in "two or three years", Briatore replied: "Yes, it makes me laugh now too."