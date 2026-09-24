Briatore threatens Argentine media ban

Flavio Briatore has threatened to restrict Franco Colapinto’s access to Argentine media after Pierre Gasly was targeted by online abuse following the Spanish GP in Madrid.

Gasly inadvertently delayed his Alpine teammate while pitting late in the race, with Colapinto repeatedly complaining over the radio as Oscar Piastri closed behind.

The incident did not ultimately cost Colapinto a position, but Gasly said the reaction afterwards went far beyond normal criticism.

"Personally, I find it a little bit disturbing for our sport," he said.

"I’m a top athlete, so I know I’m exposed, it’s always been the case, but the extent of the threats, attacks - I find completely inappropriate, especially when it reaches out to family members, my girlfriend ..."

Colapinto backed Gasly in Baku.

"We are teammates and we get on very well together," he said.

"We are playing and focusing on the same result, and have the same goal and the same target - that is to make Alpine better. So, hopefully, they can stop it."

He added that abuse has become increasingly common in Formula 1, although some believe the Argentine contingent is particularly problematic.

"Definitely, we should be taking more care about the things, the words that come out of the keyboards of everyone," said Colapinto.

Briatore has now gone further, directly warning Argentine media and fans over the atmosphere surrounding Colapinto.

"If this continues, there will come a point when Franco will stop talking to Argentine television," he said at Baku.

"He will stop talking to everyone. I’m saying this specifically to the Argentines, because there’s no problem with the Italians or anyone else."