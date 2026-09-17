Colapinto reveals pre-race sex ban

Franco Colapinto has revealed an unusual rule in his preparation for Formula 1 weekends - avoiding sex before racing.

Speaking on Spanish television program La Revuelta, the Alpine driver was asked whether he had had sex in the previous month.

"No, I’ve been involved in many races," said the 23-year-old.

Colapinto said the rule comes from Fernando Belasteguin, the former world number 1 padel player who now helps manage his sporting preparation.

"The person who manages my sports side, Fernando Belasteguin, says it’s forbidden to ejaculate before a race weekend or before a race because low testosterone makes you perform worse."

"You have to take care of yourself."

The Argentine has been in improved form recently, finishing P7 in Madrid.

In a separate interview with Corazon de F1, Colapinto also reflected on the attention that has come with his growing profile.

"I’m not famous, I’m a driver," he said.

"When people start to recognise you, you have to take precautions, and maybe the decisions you make can affect other things, so you have to be a little more careful."

He said the relentless calendar also makes normal life difficult.

"The calendar is terrible. We’re very far apart, I travel so much, and I think that creates a certain distance."