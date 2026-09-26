Schumacher backs Tsolov over Lawson for 2027

Ralf Schumacher believes Red Bull should promote Nikola Tsolov to Racing Bulls next year rather than retain Liam Lawson, despite the New Zealander’s strong recent stint replacing Isack Hadjar.

Lawson scored 14 points during his three-race return to Red Bull while Hadjar recovered from his wrist injury, earning praise from team boss Laurent Mekies for his professionalism and performances.

But Schumacher sees Hadjar’s newly confirmed 2027 deal as telling.

"All this switching has also shown that Lawson certainly did a good job this year, but he simply couldn’t deliver that extra something that was expected of him," said the German.

"That’s why he’s no longer at Red Bull, but Hadjar is."

Lawson has regained form since returning to Racing Bulls and has regularly scored points, but Schumacher believes the junior team now needs to look further ahead.

"This is the junior team, and that’s what it’s there for," he told Sky Deutschland.

"Lawson has been here for a long time, he’s returned to the team, and he deserves it. But if you want to focus on the next superstar, you have to make a change now."

His choice would be 19-year-old Tsolov.

"In the long term, you need someone," said Schumacher. "Max Verstappen is with them until 2030."

"Tsolov is a promising talent, and you have to give a young driver a chance."

Schumacher believes Arvid Lindblad is already capable of becoming the more experienced reference point at Racing Bulls next season. "You can rely on Lindblad," he said. "He can now take on the more experienced role in the team for next year."

He even rates Lindblad’s underlying potential above Lawson’s.

"Lindblad is generally already a bit stronger than Lawson," said Schumacher.

"What distinguishes him, in my view, is that he goes onto a track and is immediately there. And this is his first year."

"It’s foreseeable that he will improve further."

That view contrasts with recent paddock speculation that Red Bull may instead keep Lawson and Lindblad at Racing Bulls while placing Tsolov in Japan’s Super Formula championship for another development year.

Mekies is keeping Red Bull’s options open.

"Nikola is doing a very, very strong season," he said at Baku.

"He is leading the championship and we are very, very happy with the progress he’s been making, both on track and from what we see he’s doing with us in Milton Keynes at the simulator."

"We think we have time to make the decisions on what’s going to happen for him next year. In all cases, we have a long-term view on Nikola."

"What matters to us is that we make sure that we put him in the right environment so that all his potential is coming out."