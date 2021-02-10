Domenicali looking beyond current F1 calendar

Despite the uncertainty surrounding this year’s calendar amid the covid crisis, Formula 1 is looking to expand into other countries in the future.

New F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says talks are back on with organisers in Miami, as the sport wants to have "more presence in the US" with a second race alongside Austin.

He added: "There are other areas that I can tell you have shown interest, in northern Africa and South Africa. This is something that I think is very important in terms of having new places or old places with heritage back in Formula 1.

"We shouldn’t forget that we also lost some European races that are now showing interest to be considered again," said the Italian.

Former Ferrari boss Domenicali took over from Chase Carey only this year, and so he admits he is thinking about what changes are good for the sport going forward.

For instance, the teams will vote this week on whether to agree to Domenicali’s plan for three trial ’sprint races’ on Saturdays in 2021, reportedly in Canada, Italy and Brazil.

Whether the calendar will feature as many as 23 grands prix in future is also up for grabs.

"We know that 23 races is at the top end of the scale of what we are doing today," Domenicali said.

"If we are doing a good product then you may say that if the value is high you may reach the same kind of business without being too numerous in terms of races."