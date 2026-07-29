Fans unsure 2026 overtakes are ’genuine’ - Marko

Bernie Ecclestone and Dr Helmut Marko may now be retired, but both still closely follow Formula 1 even as old-school purists questioning the sport’s hybrid-era spectacle.

Blick’s veteran journalist Roger Benoit reports that his friends Ecclestone (95), Marko (83) and former team owner Peter Sauber (82) still watch almost every practice session, qualifying and race.

"The enthusiasm of the crowds fascinates me," Marko said.

"The races are usually exciting. Like just now in Hungary, where in the past there was often a procession without any overtaking."

However, the former Red Bull adviser remains unconvinced that all of the action produced by the 2026 regulations is actually authentic racing.

"It’s clear that the fans love all the overtaking manoeuvres," he said.

"Unfortunately, hardly anyone knows whether they’re genuine or simply due to the situation. Often, a car is only outbraked spectacularly because the car in front needs to recharge its battery."

Marko nevertheless praised the two drivers who have impressed him most this season.

He and Ecclestone are fascinated by championship leader Kimi Antonelli’s speed and apparent lack of nerves, while Marko highlighted Max Verstappen’s performance in Hungary.

"The way Max outbraked Hamilton twice on that narrow track is one of the highlights of 2026," he said.

Verstappen has finished on the podium in three of the last four races despite the unpredictable Red Bull-Ford, but now trails Antonelli by 110 points.

Bookmakers have pushed his championship odds out to 43-1.

"With odds like these, I have to place a bet again," Ecclestone smiled. "But unfortunately, Max is unlikely to make it."