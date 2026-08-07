Perez linked with Williams as Cadillac future clouds

Sergio Perez is being linked with a possible move away from Cadillac for 2027, despite clearly outperforming teammate Valtteri Bottas during the new team’s difficult debut season.

According to Japan’s as-web.jp, Bottas has a two-year Cadillac contract without a release clause, explaining why both driver and team have firmly rejected speculation that American Colton Herta could replace him next year.

Perez’s position is apparently less secure, despite his strong performances and substantial Mexican commercial backing.

The report claims his agreement effectively covers only 2026 and that discussions have taken place with Williams, where Carlos Sainz is increasingly uncertain about remaining.

James Vowles is determined to retain Sainz, but Perez would offer an experienced and commercially powerful alternative if the Spaniard leaves.

Perez has meanwhile been openly critical of Cadillac’s development rate.

"It has been very tricky, it has been very difficult for us to develop," he said in Hungary.

"I think we haven’t developed basically enough."

"We obviously have to rethink all our processes to make sure that we are able to develop a lot stronger, because in Formula 1 it is all about developing."

Cadillac remains point-less heading into the August break, with Perez admitting its reliance on outside suppliers has complicated the development process.

"We don’t have a clear process in place," he said.

"With a lot of the teams established, they know their process on development. For us, there is a lot of curves at the moment that we are still finding out."

However, Perez also spoke firmly about Cadillac’s future beyond this season.

"Right now, it is a point where we start focusing on next year," said the Mexican.

"I would think that the team will keep pushing for a few more upgrades to come to make sure that we are able to at least show to ourselves that our development process is strong."

"That will give us a lot of confidence going forward."