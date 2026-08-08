Only Verstappen made Dutch GP possible - Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone says Formula 1 would never have returned to Zandvoort without Max Verstappen.

The Dutch GP rejoined the calendar in 2021 after a 36-year absence, but this month’s race will be its last for the foreseeable future.

"The real reason is Max," the former Formula 1 boss told f1-insider.com.

"Without him, it would never have happened."

Ecclestone said Verstappen transformed the event into something commercially and emotionally viable.

"He makes the race special because he himself is something special," said the 95-year-old.

"He has brought glamour to this track."

Zandvoort director Robert van Overdijk agreed that Verstappen’s rise was the foundation of the comeback.

"Everything starts with having a hero," he said.

"Without this rising hero, we would never have sat at the negotiating table with Formula 1. Max’s rise allowed us to bring together various partners and attract major sponsors who had the courage to focus on passion and emotion."

"It was a unique moment in Dutch sporting history."

Verstappen says he intends to enjoy the final Formula 1 weekend at his home circuit.

"It’s incredibly impressive what they did to bring it back, and I think, at the time when they hosted the first one, it was a great example for a lot of other Grands Prix as well of how to host and entertain."

"So, yeah, it’s a shame, but on the other hand, the track’s still there and I’m sure I will do more laps around there."

"So, it is what it is."