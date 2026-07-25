Wurz says GPDA already reshaping hated 2026 rules

GPDA chairman Alex Wurz says Formula 1’s drivers have already forced changes to the heavily criticised 2026 regulations, even though a more radical overhaul was impossible.

The former Formula 1 driver acknowledged the widespread complaints from Max Verstappen and others, but said the controversy has not damaged the sport commercially.

"There was a lot of grumbling from drivers and insiders," Wurz told Austria’s Osterreich newspaper. "But that didn’t hurt the F1 product.

"On the contrary, the ratings are excellent, even among the younger target audience, who stay tuned until the very end. And yet, people always say that young people today only have a short attention span."

Verstappen has been the most outspoken critic of the current cars and has repeatedly linked his longer-term future to whether Formula 1 becomes more enjoyable again.

"When one of the main protagonists of recent years questions his future, it raises questions," Wurz said.

"Only he can provide the answers. I think he himself doesn’t quite know where things are headed. But I assume he’ll remain in Formula 1.

"After all, that’s where we have the fastest and the coolest cars. And we can see that the regulations are improving and moving back in the direction he wants."

Wurz said Verstappen’s frustration is understandable.

"I can understand him. Perhaps the regulations were changed too much and too quickly," said the Austrian.

As chairman of the drivers’ association, Wurz insists the GPDA has already played a central role in forcing the FIA and manufacturers to respond.

"We’re already doing that anyway. Without the GPDA group’s involvement, the regulations would never have been amended."

"However, out of fairness to the engine manufacturers, they couldn’t radically change them, but only step by step. A lot will happen in the next two years.

"The proportion of combustion engines will increase again, but a hybrid component will remain."

On the track, Wurz admitted his pre-season prediction of George Russell as world champion is now looking increasingly unlikely.

"Did I really bet on Russell?" he joked.

"All joking aside, Kimi is handling the new car and the energy management requirements perfectly, while George is struggling."

"Plus, Kimi is a nice guy and seems to have only friends."