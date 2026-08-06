Pagenaud finds new purpose in Cadillac F1 role

Simon Pagenaud says Cadillac’s Formula 1 project has helped rebuild his life and career after the 2023 crash that left him with lasting neurological symptoms.

The former IndyCar champion and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner has not raced since suffering a brake failure and violent rolls at Mid-Ohio.

Three years later, he still experiences significant vertigo depending on fatigue, according to Ouest-France newspaper.

"There were consequences due to the impacts and especially the rapid rotation of the vehicle, which still causes me significant dizziness today," Pagenaud confirmed.

He initially struggled even to use Cadillac’s simulator.

"The first day on the simulator was rough," he said.

"A lot of flashes in the eyes, high migraine, motion sickness, nauseous, losing track of memory. But over time, things became a bit clearer."

Pagenaud said losing racing had badly affected his sense of identity.

"I felt like Superman before. And then when that all goes away, you feel very useless, very lost."

Cadillac has now given the 42-year-old a central role developing its Formula 1 car.

"I’m driving the simulator today and we’re going to continue the development of the Formula 1 car for Cadillac."

"My specialty has always been about the technical side of things, the technology, understanding it, management in a way."

"Being part of all this and seeing it grow and having the chance to work on every single detail of the race car to make it the best we can make it - I can only say, ’Thank you.’"