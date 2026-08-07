Verstappen urges Dutch government to back motorsport

Max Verstappen has urged the Dutch government to do more to protect the future of motorsport as Formula 1 prepares to leave Zandvoort after this month’s final Dutch GP.

The race returned in 2021 amid Verstappen’s enormous popularity, with Bernie Ecclestone this week saying it would never have happened without the four-time world champion.

But Verstappen says sustaining Dutch motorsport after Formula 1 leaves will require more than his own profile.

"That’s not in my hands," he told the Dutch magazine Formule 1 when asked how motorsport can remain popular in the Netherlands.

"The popularity mainly depends on the talent that is coming and hopefully someone will make it to Formula 1. Because that creates the biggest hype."

"Coincidence always plays a role. Also look at Germany in the past. And hopefully the government will pick up the gauntlet too."

Verstappen believes government support can make the difference.

"Support is important at certain times. At least everyone has been able to see what motorsport can do," said the 28-year-old.

However, he pointed to Germany as a warning, with its strong automotive heritage and Schumacher-inspired hype - but no current Formula 1 race.

"Everything has to be very green, but at the same time that is the land of the big manufacturers," said Verstappen, referring to Germany.

"That’s a split. "Fortunately, they still have beautiful races there, such as the Nurburgring 24 Hours, but that kind of event is also difficult to organise."

Verstappen said Spain offers a better example of how public support can help young talent develop.

"In Spain, for example, we see how it can be done, how much support there is for motorcycle drivers and circuits," he said. "If a country really wants to, you can create the opportunities for talents to develop and mature."