Kristensen defends 2026 rules despite ’artificial’ racing

Nine-time Le Mans winner and Audi ambassador Tom Kristensen has defended Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations, although he admits the racing can sometimes appear artificial.

Audi entered Formula 1 partly because of the new power-unit formula, potentially colouring Kristensen’s support for the concept.

"The cars have become more compact and lighter, and you can see that," he told Speed Week. "The cars are more agile, and that’s the right direction for Formula 1."

However, Kristensen acknowledged that energy management has created problems at legendary high speed circuits such as Spa and Silverstone.

"The driver critics certainly have their points - especially in the first part of the season and on certain tracks, it all seems a bit artificial," he said.

But Kristensen, 59, rejected suggestions from Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso that overtaking has become too dependent on battery deployment.

"As a modern racing driver, you have to be able to adapt to the conditions," he insisted.

"I think it’s wrong to argue that in a perfect world there would only be gas, brake and steering wheel. Things are simply a bit more complex than they used to be, and now it’s crucial that a driver can adapt to that."

"If you can’t, you’re finished."

Kristensen also named championship leader Kimi Antonelli as the standout driver of the season, particularly because the 19-year-old has managed to outperform his far more experienced Mercedes teammate George Russell.

"I see some bright spots in the 2026 season, but Kimi Antonelli is the brightest of them all for me," he said.

"Today he’s brimming with confidence."

Kristensen believes Antonelli’s mental state is helping him extract more from the complex new cars.

"I’m convinced that if you’re in a good mental state, you automatically drive better, including in terms of energy management."

"With these cars, you need the steady foot of a driver who firmly believes in himself. And with high self-confidence, you can handle pressure better and drive better."