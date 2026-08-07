Red Bull lines up McCullough to replace Lambiase

Red Bull is reportedly preparing another major technical signing, with Aston Martin veteran Tom McCullough lined up to become its new head of race engineering.

It had already emerged that McCullough will leave Aston Martin at the end of 2026 after more than a decade with the Silverstone-based operation.

He was moved away from the core Formula 1 program in early 2025 during a management restructure, with Mike Krack taking over his trackside duties.

Now Bild journalist Michel Milewski reports that McCullough’s next destination is Red Bull.

"According to information obtained by Bild, Tom McCullough is set to become the new ’Head of Race Engineering’," he wrote.

"He would be responsible for all operational matters at the racetrack and would coordinate the work of the engineers during the Grands Prix."

That role is currently held by Gianpiero Lambiase, who combines it with his highly visible position as Max Verstappen’s race engineer.

Lambiase has already signed with McLaren and could eventually become team principal there.

"’GP’ is moving to McLaren," Milewski wrote.

"The Verstappen confidant has already signed a contract with the traditional British team and is even said to have the prospect of becoming team principal in the long term."

McCullough’s arrival would continue Red Bull’s management overhaul following Dr Helmut Marko’s retirement and the recent recruitment of Gwen Lagrue to lead the junior program.