Barcelona on standby as 2027 F1 calendar delayed

Formula 1’s Middle East uncertainty is now disrupting plans for 2027, with Barcelona emerging as the likely replacement for Bahrain’s traditional pre-season test.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has already forced Bahrain’s 2026 race to move to Malaysia and left Jeddah without a rescheduled date, and Qatar and Abu Dhabi under threat later this season.

Formula 1 is now also delaying publication of the 2027 calendar until autumn while preparing alternative plans for both testing and races.

Bahrain is currently expected to host pre-season testing and the opening round next year, but teams need early certainty to organise car launches, freight and preparations.

Barcelona circuit general manager Josep Lluis Santamaria and his team have reportedly made securing the test their top priority and held several meetings with F1 executives.

Stefano Domenicali confirmed Formula 1 will publish a conventional 2027 race calendar first, but may alter it during the winter.

"The calendar presented in autumn will serve as a kind of normal plan," the Formula 1 CEO said.

"If the situation in the Middle East is not resolved, we naturally have options, meaning another plan."

"But the trigger for that, of course, is at the end of the year, so we have still a lot of time to adjust."

Domenicali said Formula 1 remains determined to stage 24 races regardless of which regions are available.

"Just to assure you, we have different plans with different options already in place that will accommodate the fact that we will keep, in any case, the target of 24 races also for next year."

Portugal and Turkey are expected to return in 2027, potentially giving Formula 1 greater flexibility if its Middle East program remains disrupted.

The F1 CEO admitted the wider political situation is much more serious than Formula 1’s scheduling problem.

"If the situation in that region is not solved for next year, F1 is a marginal point on which we should be worried marginally because the situation will be very bad," said Domenicali.

Further new races are not expected before 2028, although talks continue with Rwanda, South Africa, Thailand and Argentina.

"Negotiations are progressing very well in Africa," Domenicali said. "We are having other discussions in South America. We have discussions in the Far East."