Magnussen ’not interested’ in Haas reserve seat

Kevin Magnussen has issued a quick-fire ’no’ to Haas boss Gunther Steiner’s invitation to become a team reserve driver this season.

Steiner indicated this week that if rookies Mick Schumacher or Nikita Mazepin are unable to race at any point in 2021, Haas may invite its former drivers Magnussen or Romain Grosjean to fill in.

But as Magnussen was unveiled on Monday as a Peugeot driver in the world endurance championship for 2022, the 28-year-old Dane declared that his Formula 1 career is over.

"Formula 1 is probably a closed chapter for me," he is quoted by BT newspaper.

When asked specifically if a one-off substitute drive in the case of a covid-19 infection is also ruled out, Magnussen added: "I don’t think that would be very interesting.

"I had some great years with Haas and Gunther is my good friend so I will always be ready with advice and so on," he said. "But a single one-off race? I’m not interested in that.

"I’ve been in Formula 1 for seven years and I miss winning, so to think about doing another Formula 1 race just to be in it, that’s not very interesting."

However, that doesn’t mean a return to Formula 1 is completely ruled out for Magnussen.

"If Mercedes call me, I’ll probably take it seriously," he smiled.