Prince sells Zandvoort stake before final Dutch GP

Prince Bernhard of Orange-Nassau has sold his stake in Circuit Zandvoort just weeks before the final Dutch GP.

The prince and business partner Menno de Jong acquired the circuit in 2016 and helped bring Formula 1 back to the Netherlands in 2021 after a 36-year absence.

The return coincided with Max Verstappen’s rise and the huge growth of Formula 1’s popularity in the Netherlands.

Prince Bernhard is now transferring his circuit interests, along with stakes in other businesses and property investments, to partners De Jong and Coen Groeneveld.

"The mission is complete," he said in a statement.

"We brought Formula 1 back to the Netherlands and Zandvoort was on the world stage for six editions. It doesn’t get any better and then you have to dare to choose."

"I hand over my interests to the partners with whom I have built this."

Financial details of the sale have not been disclosed, although the prince says he will remain involved in motorsport while focusing on new artificial intelligence ventures.

The August 23 race will be Zandvoort’s final Formula 1 event. Verstappen, however, is not overly sentimental about the approaching farewell.

"I’ve always had beautiful moments there," the quadruple world champion told Viaplay.

"It’s also nice that I was able to win that race several times. Formula 1 stops there now, but the circuit is still there, so I can still drive with other cars there."

"In the end, not much changes for me."

The Dutchman said he will use a special helmet as a tribute to his home race.

"I’m going to do my best, of course. There’s a nice helmet coming. That’s a bit of a tribute to the Netherlands."

"That kind of thing, but that’s all you can make of it."

Asked whether Zandvoort’s famous Scheivlak corner should eventually be renamed after him, Verstappen laughed off the suggestion.

"That’s not me. Usually those names are only given when drivers are already dead, aren’t they?"

"So you don’t have to talk to me about that."

Zandvoort may at least provide another temporary escape from the unpopular energy-management racing seen at faster circuits under the 2026 rules.

Isack Hadjar said Hungary had already felt more like traditional Formula 1 because drivers could use full power until the end of the straights.

"It’s a bit sad that you point out the best circuits based on how energy-rich they are," he said.

"Spa is one of the best circuits, but it was one of the worst circuits for us to drive on. We expect Zandvoort to be good too, so we have to enjoy it while we still can, before we go to Monza."