Norris says profit now outweighs sport in Formula 1

Reigning world champion and Hungarian GP polesitter Lando Norris has accused Formula 1 of prioritising profit over sporting quality under Liberty Media.

His criticism goes beyond the widespread complaints about the 2026 cars and instead questions the basic direction of modern Formula 1.

"All we think about now is maximising profits, and that’s not how a sport should be," Norris said in Hungary.

"That’s not how it should be run."

The McLaren driver accepts that Formula 1 is a business, but believes commercial growth has become too dominant.

"Formula 1 is a business, and every business wants to make money. But it is no longer about how to make the sport as good as possible."

"It is primarily about how to make more money. That is not how a sport should be run, and I find that regrettable," added Norris, whose comments were also published by the Dutch publication Formule 1.

Norris believes the arrival of manufacturers such as Audi and Cadillac is regarded as more important than responding to concerns from the drivers.

"They listen to us, but we cannot change the engine in the middle of the year, or even with one or two years’ notice, because it is not about optimising the car’s performance."

"It’s about business."

"We have very little say, and many decisions are made because the presence of Audi and other teams is a bigger victory than simply satisfying the drivers."

The Briton insists drivers should carry more influence when Formula 1’s future is being shaped.

"The drivers should always have the biggest say," said the 26-year-old.

"That is not because we are selfish, but because we know best how racing should be. We are in the best position to know what motorsport should be, what it can be, what is possible, and what isn’t."

"We simply want the best for everyone, and currently, that’s not the case."

Norris also believes the way supporters engage with Formula 1 has changed significantly since the arrival of Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

"If you look at the fans from five years ago, before Drive to Survive, they would probably find some of these developments terrible."

"Nowadays, fans love the personalities and performances of individual drivers more than the race itself. That is simply how the sport has developed."