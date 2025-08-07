Colapinto crashes Pirelli test car as pressure mounts

Franco Colapinto’s difficult return to Formula 1 has taken another hit, after the Alpine driver crashed heavily during post-race tyre testing in Hungary.

While rivals including George Russell and Max Verstappen begin their August break, 22-year-old Colapinto remained on duty - participating in a Pirelli test simulating 2026 technical regulations, using a specially modified Alpine.

But on Wednesday, the Argentine lost control at Turn 11 and crashed.

"Franco was assessed on site at the medical centre and is OK," a team spokesperson confirmed.

La Gazzetta dello Sport characterised the incident as Colapinto having "destroyed" the Alpine.

Pirelli issued a statement confirming the crash was "not related to the tyres."

La Gazzetta correspondent Alessandro Miglio was blunt in his assessment.

"Colapinto’s return to Formula 1 has been disastrous," he said. "The Argentine has failed to score a single point and been involved in several accidents, which will impact Alpine’s development due to the budget cap.

"Not the best outcome for a team seeking redemption."

Colapinto joined Alpine earlier this season in a loan deal brokered by Flavio Briatore, replacing Jack Doohan after impressing in a mid-2024 debut at Williams. But amid rumours of a race-by-race arrangement, pressure continues to mount.