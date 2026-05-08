Fresh rules talks on Friday amid ongoing 2026 concerns

Formula 1’s controversial 2026 regulations are heading back into discussion on Friday, with the FIA, teams and FOM set to review whether the Miami tweaks actually improved the racing.

The meeting follows the first race weekend using the revised rules package introduced during the five-week break caused by the cancelled Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix.

Critics warn that the underlying energy problem remains far from solved - particularly heading into power-sensitive circuits like Montreal. "The charging options simply won’t be sufficient," Auto Motor und Sport reported.

"It’s therefore expected that the drivers will run out of power prematurely during the numerous full-throttle sections."

One proposal apparently under discussion is increasing the fuel allowance so the combustion engine contributes more than the current 50 percent share of total output.

But that would trigger major technical consequences.

"If this is supposed to happen as early as 2027, we practically need to know now," warned Alpine boss Steve Nielsen.

"We are currently finalising the architecture of the next car."

Andrea Stella has also suggested changes to the electrical system itself. "On a lap, there are many opportunities to use energy, but only a few places to recuperate it," the McLaren boss explained.

"For example, we could consider increasing the charging capacity from 350 kW to 400 kW or even 450 kW. Larger batteries would also help."

But Stella cautioned that 2027 may already be too late for meaningful redesigns.

"The lead times for engine manufacturers are very long," he said. "We don’t have that much time left before next season."

"That’s why I urge everyone involved to conclude the discussions about possible measures before the summer break, so that the package is ready in time for the 2028 season."

Meanwhile, amid continuing debate about a possible V8 return around 2030-2031, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said he is not panicking.

"We believe in continuing the three-engine strategy - thermal, hybrid, and electric," he said during Ferrari’s quarterly shareholder call.

"We’ve been aware of these discussions with the FIA - they’ve been going on for some time.

"I think there’s definitely a need to review some aspects every five years, as is the case with the FIA’s regulations, but there won’t be any consequences. Neither for the road cars nor for our strategy."

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, however, insists the current situation is not a crisis.

"We are resilient," he said.

"In the beginning, everyone has something to say about it, but ultimately there is always someone who has to draw the conclusion."

"Of course, there is continuous evolution, but that has always been a part of Formula 1. Together with all parties involved in shaping the rules, we try to take changing trends and developments into account, but at the moment we are focusing on the fact that the races are truly exciting."