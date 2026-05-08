Juncadella accuses FIA of ’double standard’ over Hamilton

Dani Juncadella thinks Lewis Hamilton should have been punished for showing Franco Colapinto the middle finger during the Miami GP.

The Spaniard, who is both an Aston Martin simulator driver and a close friend of Max Verstappen, accused the FIA of inconsistency after no sanction followed Hamilton’s cockpit gesture.

"The FIA’s double standard never fails," Juncadella wrote on X.

"Slap him with a 2,000 euro fine like they did to me."

Juncadella, 35, was referring to his own punishment at last November’s Bahrain WEC round, where he was fined after making an obscene gesture during a GT3 battle - an incident that drew criticism at the time amid the FIA’s broader crackdown on driver behaviour and swearing.

The topic remains especially sensitive around Verstappen, who was himself heavily penalised by the FIA for swearing.

Juncadella will meanwhile share a car with Verstappen at next weekend’s Nurburgring 24 Hours aboard a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Also joining the lineup are Jules Gounon - son of former Formula 1 driver Jean-Marc Gounon - and Lucas Auer, nephew of Ferrari legend Gerhard Berger.