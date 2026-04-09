Verstappen fuels German boom as F1 returns

Max Verstappen’s growing presence at the Nurburgring is triggering a surge of interest in Germany - just as Formula 1 quietly returns to the iconic circuit due to calendar disruptions.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, organisers of the Nurburgring 24 Hours have been forced to turn entries away for the first time in years, with all 150 grid slots now filled.

The spike in demand is being directly linked to Verstappen’s involvement in GT3 racing at the fabled Nordschleife. "As the organiser, ADAC Nordrhein, announced, it is already clear that all 150 starting positions will be filled," the report said.

"The hype surrounding the four-time world champion has resulted in a veritable onslaught of interested teams."

Officials confirmed that entries will now be reviewed and some rejected.

"To ensure a fair process for all teams, the regulations stipulate that a review and selection will take place after the entry deadline," an ADAC Nordrhein spokesperson said.

The race is also expected to draw a significantly larger crowd, with eight major manufacturers - including Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Porsche and Mercedes-AMG - set to field GT3 entries.

At the same time, Formula 1 itself is heading back to the Nurburgring - albeit out of the spotlight.

With races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia cancelled due to the Iran crisis, Pirelli has relocated a planned tyre test to the German circuit on April 14-15.

Mercedes and McLaren will both attend, unusually fielding their full race line-ups rather than reserve drivers. That means championship leader Kimi Antonelli and George Russell will be on track alongside Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

"The reason is clear - firstly, the regular drivers need to accumulate mileage. Secondly, the drivers need to continue getting used to their new cars," the German magazine explained.

However, fans hoping to catch a glimpse will be disappointed.

"Spectators are not permitted at the private Pirelli test at the Nurburgring," the report noted, as the tyre supplier looks to keep its 2027 developments under wraps.