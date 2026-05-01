Pirelli to activate 2028 option, eyes longer F1 future

Pirelli has reportedly exercised its option to extend its Formula 1 contract through 2028, with ambitions to remain the sport’s sole supplier beyond that.

The Italian company’s current deal formally covered 2025-2027, with a conditional extension clause for 2028 requiring agreement from Formula 1 and the FIA.

According to Speed Week, that option has now been triggered, while Pirelli also intends to bid for the next supply cycle from 2029 onwards.

Outgoing racing boss Mario Isola admits the role remains a challenging one from a public perception standpoint.

"It’s certainly difficult to spread positive information about the tyres," he said.

"But sharing information about the behind-the-scenes work makes it possible."

Isola also pointed to Formula 1’s influence on Pirelli’s broader business.

"We are utilising digital twins, which means we are developing virtual prototypes and physical prototypes in parallel," he explained.

"This is something we learned in Formula 1."

"These research findings can be used in the development of commercially available tyres."

Pirelli has been Formula 1’s sole supplier since 2011.