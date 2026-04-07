Gasly hails ’best ever’ Alpine, team rejects ’sabotage’

Pierre Gasly says Alpine has given him the best car of his Formula 1 career - but the team has been forced to deny swirling claims of unequal treatment for teammate Franco Colapinto.

After three races in 2026, Gasly has clearly had the upper hand over the highly rated Argentine youngster, comfortably leading their head-to-head across qualifying, sprint and race results.

While Colapinto has struggled to match the Frenchman’s pace, some fans have gone as far as suggesting he is not receiving equal machinery - prompting Alpine to issue a rare and strongly worded response.

Gasly, however, is encouraged by the overall performance of the car.

"I’m pleased that our car performs effectively on all types of tracks. It’s a great confidence booster," he said.

"In Suzuka, I was about three or four tenths a lap behind Hamilton. Ferrari is the next target, and we need to do everything we can to catch them.

"At the moment the gap is still too big for us to be seriously involved in the fight for a podium, but after the summer break I would like to see us in the same group as McLaren and Ferrari."

Amid the growing noise online, Alpine moved to shut down claims that Colapinto is being disadvantaged.

"The team endeavours to put the two fastest cars on track and provide equal opportunity for both drivers to be competitive and score important points for the team in the championship," the team said.

Alpine acknowledged that development parts may arrive on one car first due to manufacturing constraints - but insisted this is not by design.

"That is never the intended or desired approach," the team insisted. "If the part is a performance upgrade as we hope and intend, then we want it available on both cars immediately."

The statement was unequivocal in rejecting more extreme accusations.

"Any questions about sabotage or not giving Franco the same car are completely unfounded."

Alpine also stressed its commitment to the young driver.

"Franco is our driver and the team has placed its trust in him, just as he has with the team - an indication of the commitment we have to Franco and his place in the team with equal footing alongside Pierre."