Isola to leave Pirelli and head Italian motorsport

Mario Isola is stepping down as head of Pirelli’s motorsport division, with the Italian set to take up a new leadership role at ACI Sport from July 1.

Pirelli confirmed that Dario Marrafuschi will replace Isola as Head of the Motorsport Business Unit effective March 1. Marrafuschi, who joined Pirelli in 2008, has extensive Formula 1 research and development experience and most recently led the development of the company’s road car products.

Isola will remain with Pirelli until July 1 to ensure a smooth transition before departing "to pursue new professional challenges," the company said in a statement, thanking him for his "dedication and great passion" in developing the motorsport division.

Sky Italia is now reporting that Isola’s next move will be to become general manager of ACI Sport, the official governing body for motorsport in Italy.

ACI president Geronimo La Russa welcomed the appointment, calling it "very important news for the entire motorsport sector" and describing Isola as a "top player" who will help shape a new direction for Italian motorsport.

Isola spent three decades at Pirelli and became one of the most recognisable figures in the Formula 1 paddock during the company’s ongoing tenure as sole tyre supplier.