Mick Doohan hits out at Alpine over son Jack’s F1 exit

MotoGP legend Mick Doohan has criticised Alpine over the way his son Jack’s Formula 1 career unravelled, calling the situation "unfair".

Speaking to Marca at Barcelona - where Jack Doohan began his 2026 European Le Mans Series campaign - the five-time 500cc world champion did not hold back, despite acknowledging the sensitivity of the situation.

"I really can’t comment on that. But I think it was unfair," Doohan said.

"It was from the start. They decided to replace a driver before the season even began. And, basically, that was it.

"My son had a long-term contract - he was Alpine’s first junior driver to arrive. It was clear, for reasons I can’t say, that a different direction was taken. And that’s all there is to it."

Doohan’s comments come as his son begins rebuilding his career following the loss of his Alpine seat in early 2025 to Franco Colapinto.

Jack Doohan is now a reserve driver for Haas while also racing in the European Le Mans Series with Nielsen Racing.

"Look, Jack is a strong young man, and his plan is ... he’s racing now, in Barcelona, with a race car," Mick added.

"He’s with Haas now, as a reserve driver, looking to secure a seat and, perhaps, with a team that’s more committed to contracts."

For his part, the 23-year-old has not given up on returning to Formula 1.

"I’m definitely not ruling out the possibility of focusing on a career in sports cars. There are some great opportunities there," Jack Doohan said.

"But to be honest, Formula 1 is my ultimate goal, and right now I still have a good chance, not just some hope. I have the opportunity to fight my way back.

"However, if this were not the case, then concentrating on sports cars would be a good idea - you can build a great career there."