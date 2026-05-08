Verstappen embracing GT3 amid fresh future rumours

Max Verstappen says he wants to race "as much as possible" outside Formula 1 as the four-time world champion prepares for his first Nurburgring 24 Hours next weekend.

The Dutchman’s growing GT3 program continues to fuel speculation about both his long-term Formula 1 future and his frustration with the controversial 2026 regulations.

Verstappen will race a Red Bull-branded Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the Nordschleife later this month - an arrangement that some observers find remarkable given Red Bull’s F1 engine partnership with Ford.

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya suggests Ford would not be comfortable seeing its star driver competing in a rival manufacturer’s car, saying he would "pressure Max" to stop doing it.

The issue has added another layer to ongoing speculation linking Verstappen with Mercedes, Ferrari and even a future exit from Formula 1 altogether.

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard thinks Ferrari would suit Verstappen best.

"Yeah, I think that Max actually, as a shoo-in, fits better to the Ferrari world than the Mercedes world," he told the Up To Speed podcast.

"I know that they have this good relationship and I know that he’s racing a Mercedes in the GT3 events that he does. But the freedom to be Max, I think would be a more comfortable fit at Ferrari because you would just turn up, drive quickly, presumably win the races and then head home."

Mercedes drivers, by contrast, appear to have less freedom outside Formula 1. George Russell recently admitted Mercedes would not currently allow him to race GT3 machinery.

Verstappen himself made clear in Miami that he wants even more endurance racing.

"Of course I want to do more, but it also depends a bit on the calendar," he told Dutch publication Formule 1.

"For example, if there had been a free weekend for the 24 Hours of Spa, I would have participated in that this year as well."

"So if there is just a chance to race, I am happy to do so."

The Spa 24 Hours clashes this year with the Austrian GP.

Verstappen’s Nurburgring appearance comes shortly after a combative Formula 1 weekend in Miami, where tensions flared again in the midfield following his early spin and aggressive recovery drive.

Carlos Sainz accused Verstappen of behaving differently because he was temporarily racing outside the frontrunners.

"He thinks he can do whatever he wants just because he’s racing the midfield," Sainz said. "Knowing that because we’re in the midfield, we’re not going to fight him and we’re going to have to let him by at some point."

Verstappen shrugged off the criticism.

"What was aggressive?" he replied.

"I don’t know, it is a bit of a jungle in the midfield, so I don’t know what to say."

The episode comes amid new rumours linking both Sainz and Oscar Piastri as possible long-term replacements if the Dutchman eventually leaves Red Bull.