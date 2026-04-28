Colapinto future questioned as Tsunoda rumours emerge

Franco Colapinto’s Formula 1 future is under fresh scrutiny amid rumours Alpine could turn to Yuki Tsunoda for 2027.

The Argentine has strong backing - both commercially and politically - and appeared at a major demonstration event in Buenos Aires at the weekend, reportedly drawing a crowd of 600,000.

Amid a push to return Argentina to the calendar, Colapinto drove an older Alpine car and also ran in a replica of Juan Manuel Fangio’s famous Mercedes-Benz W196.

However, doubts about his long-term seat prospects are growing, particularly given Alpine’s recent willingness to make ruthless driver changes - including the axe of Jack Doohan.

Former F1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr. says the environment around Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore can be particularly unforgiving.

"The biggest mistake for me was taking Flavio as both manager and mentor," the Brazilian told Soy Motor.

"That was our mistake, mine and my parents’ - we had no one we could really trust."

"He had six, seven, or eight drivers. I was just a number in the whole. He did whatever was necessary with the puzzle to earn the most out of it himself."

With Briatore again influential at Alpine and initially a big supporter of Colapinto’s. Piquet Jr. warned young drivers must be careful.

"If Franco has the right guidance, they must protect his interests. That is the most important thing," he said.

While supported by Briatore, Colapinto is officially represented by Bullet Sports Management.

Piquet warned: "If you are with a large management team with many drivers, you are not the priority. You need someone who really stands up for you."