FIA backs Horner return as Alpine stake battle heats up

Mohammed Ben Sulayem says Christian Horner would be "welcome back" in Formula 1, as interest grows in the available stake in Alpine.

The former long-time Red Bull boss, who was pushed out of the team last year, is now linked with a bid for the 24 percent share offered by Otro Capital - a move that has once again put him in direct competition with Mercedes and Toto Wolff.

"I talk to him regularly, and I think he’ll come back," Ben Sulayem said in Miami when asked about Horner.

"Who can erase Christian Horner’s name from the history of motorsport and Formula 1? It’s impossible."

"He was always successful, but as we know, successful people have enemies. If you ask me, we miss him, and I personally miss him too."

"He was a great asset to our sport. And he wants to return. Horner is a truly vibrant personality, and our sport needs someone like him."

The comments come amid the returning debate about team ownership, with Wolff and Mercedes also interested in the Alpine stake.

Ben Sulayem signalled caution about such scenarios.

"It’s probably acceptable, unless you’re trying to acquire a stake in a team just to prevent others from getting it, or to gain the ability to influence voting on regulations," he said.

"In cases like this, I think it would be wrong to own two teams - that’s my personal view."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has taken a similar stance, opposing any move that would see a manufacturer control multiple teams - even if it’s his own team’s engine supplier.

Brown therefore made a surprising show of support for Horner’s return.

"I think it’d be great to have him back in the sport," he said.

"I’d be shocked if he wasn’t back in the sport, whether it was with Alpine or someone else."