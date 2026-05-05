Isola bids farewell to F1 paddock after Miami finale

Mario Isola has said an emotional goodbye to Formula 1 after his final race weekend in Miami.

The long-time Pirelli figure, who is leaving to take up a senior role with ACI Sport, reflected on his departure after more than a decade as one of the sport’s most recognisable faces.

"I’m very happy because many people here in the paddock came up to me and said that I’ve done a lot of good for Formula 1 and that they’ll miss me," he told Sky Deutschland.

"I have a new challenge, which I’m looking forward to."

"But I’m leaving my second family behind here, and that’s difficult for me. Sometimes you have to make decisions in life."

Isola has overseen Pirelli’s tenure as Formula 1’s sole tyre supplier since 2011, a period that has spanned major regulatory eras and countless controversies.

Looking back, he admitted choosing a standout moment was not easy.

"There were 330 races or even more, and picking one out is really difficult," he said.

"The first race in Melbourne in 2011 - at the end of the race, we were all crying with emotion."

"Then the race with Jules Bianchi’s accident, that was very tragic."

"And then the last few races here with the Italian driver on the podium and the national anthem, that was also very special."

He also acknowledged one regret.

"It’s a shame that I didn’t get to experience Ferrari’s World Championship title," Isola said. "I had hoped that it would happen during my time.

"Hopefully, that will happen in the future."