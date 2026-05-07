Schumacher says Hamilton should step aside for Bearman

Ralf Schumacher says it may be time for Lewis Hamilton to step away from Formula 1 and allow Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman to take his place.

The comments came after a difficult weekend for Hamilton in Miami, where Ferrari’s major upgrade package appeared to move the team closer to the front - but mostly in the hands of teammate Charles Leclerc.

"Lewis Hamilton is obviously in a better position this year," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"But he probably won’t have a chance against Leclerc in the long run. That’s how it is."

The German also thinks another driver in his 40s should consider moving on.

"Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have had a wonderful time in Formula 1. But I think it’s time for them to leave the cockpit at the end of the year and give young people a chance," said Schumacher.

"That’s why I’m saying now that I think it’s time to let the younger generation have a go."

"Oliver Bearman deserves the chance to sit in the Ferrari."

"I also believe that if he gets the chance, he can compete with Charles Leclerc. It wouldn’t be easy for Leclerc."

Schumacher said Ferrari may ultimately prioritise Hamilton’s commercial value over pure sporting logic. The 41-year-old is understood to already be under contract for 2027.

"They want to keep the brand of Lewis Hamilton," he said.

"There are a lot of good young drivers coming from Formula 2 who deserve a chance. I hope that the grid will be a bit younger next year."

Hamilton insisted after the Miami race that Ferrari’s preparation methods - particularly simulator work - are not correlating properly with the real car.

"We base it on what we test in the simulator, then we get to the track and the car feels different. In general, I don’t like simulators, but in the lead-up to this race I’ve been on it every week, constantly working on the correlation."

"You get in, you prepare, you drive and set up the car in a certain way... then you get to the track and that setup doesn’t work."

The seven-time world champion said he will now abandon simulator work ahead of Canada - traditionally one of his strongest circuits.

"Before Canada I won’t be doing the simulator," Hamilton revealed.

"I’ll be at the factory, I’ll take part in the meetings but I’ll stay away from the simulator for a while and we’ll see."

Hamilton also pointed out that his race was compromised immediately after contact with Franco Colapinto damaged the Ferrari’s sidepod and floor.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur admitted Leclerc had stronger pace all weekend. "Charles’ pace was strong when the track was clear and we were fighting at the front," Vasseur said.

"But when we got stuck in traffic it became more difficult and he struggled to set consistent laptimes."

Schumacher also warned that another major intra-team shift could now be unfolding at Mercedes, where teenager Kimi Antonelli has secured the first three grand prix wins of his career consecutively and from pole.

"George Russell is undoubtedly a superb Formula 1 driver, and he has every chance of challenging for the championship this year given his experience," he said.

"But despite this, you can tell things aren’t going smoothly."

"In my opinion, if the situation continues, he will quite quickly find himself in the number 2 position, like Bottas in the past."