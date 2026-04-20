Ben Sulayem thanks F1 drivers for their ’invaluable’ comments

Formula 1 is braced for a key April 20 vote on its controversial 2026 regulations, with only limited changes expected despite mounting criticism.

Qualifying tweaks and other minor energy-management adjustments are thought to be on the table, as teams, the FIA and FOM try to respond to concerns raised by drivers and fans.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirmed the governing body has been working closely with drivers ahead of the decision.

"I am delighted to report that there has been constructive and collaborative discussion between the FIA and the Formula 1 drivers ahead of (today’s) CEOs and team principals meeting to discuss potential changes to the 2026 regulations," he said.

"The drivers have provided invaluable input on adjustments which they feel should be made, particularly in the areas of energy management to ensure safe, fair and competitive racing."

He added that safety remains the priority, with final proposals set to go to an FIA World Motor Sport Council e-vote following the meeting.

But outside the paddock, the backlash is far more blunt.

IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward has launched a stinging critique of the current direction of Formula 1.

"Every year it’s changed more... really, the new Formula 1 cars, what the series has done has been a mistake, the truth is, if you look at them, it’s artificial," he said.

"The hunger I had to get to Formula 1 wasn’t for fame, it wasn’t for money... it’s because the cars were an impressive thing, driving those cars was an impressive thing.

"You don’t want to be flicking a switch, saying, ’ah, I’m going to press it to make it artificial.’ It’s not Mario Kart, I mean, we’re racing here, and honestly, I have zero desire to be part of that.

"Formula 1 right now is an artificial show, and the truth is that I have zero interest in it, it doesn’t appeal to me at all."

Others, however, take a more measured view.

Nelson Piquet Jr. told Soy Motor the current rules are the product of collective decisions.

"People need to understand that the decision to have these regulations wasn’t just the FIA’s - it was something everyone decided together, the teams, manufacturers, the FIA. Everyone made the decision, and it’s not fair to blame only the FIA or F1.

"It’s normal that the rules need to evolve to be ideal for everyone," the former F1 driver added.

"If the races are good and the fans are happy, everyone should adapt, but, at the moment, neither the drivers nor the fans are happy."

At the centre of the debate remains Max Verstappen, whose outspoken criticism has fuelled speculation about his long-term future.

When asked why he’s spending so much time at the Nordschleife and in GT3 machinery at present, the Dutchman answered: "It just reminds me what real motorsport is.

"It has the same motorsport atmosphere I grew up with."

Rival George Russell, however, believes such frustrations are part of the sport.

"Formula 1 is bigger than any one driver. It’s part of the game," he said.

"I didn’t like driving the 2022 car when it was bouncing up and down, wrecking everyone’s backs. The car was big, heavy. In the fast corners, it wasn’t very pleasant to drive, but he didn’t have the same complaint because he was winning."

Despite the noise, Verstappen has indicated he is not ready to walk away just yet.

"A fifth world championship title," he said when asked what he would choose if it was between another F1 series win or a Le Mans victory.

"I feel like I’ll be able to fight for victory at Le Mans when I’m a little older. I won’t win the title this year, but you can race at Le Mans until you’re 45."