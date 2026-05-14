FIA warns ADUO not ’magic bullet’ for stragglers

Formula 1’s ADUO engine concession system will undergo its first assessment after the Canadian GP, with the FIA set to determine which manufacturers qualify for extra development freedom under the 2026 rules.

The system has become a major talking point amid growing criticism of the new hybrid regulations and increasing speculation about which manufacturers are struggling most.

FIA single-seater chief Nikolas Tombazis stressed that ADUO is not intended as a traditional Balance of Performance system. "A team or manufacturer doesn’t suddenly receive a higher fuel flow rate or more or less ballast," he said.

"Rather, it’s a mechanism to ease the cost cap, where a manufacturer that meets the ADUO criteria during a review period is given the opportunity to further develop its engine. This shouldn’t be underestimated, but a manufacturer still needs to build the best engine to win.

"It’s not a magic bullet, and it’s not as if the FIA is awarding bonus points to someone who’s lagging behind."

The first ADUO review period covers Australia, China, Japan, Miami and Canada, with the FIA expected to communicate the results within two weeks of Montreal.

That timeline is being watched especially closely by Honda and Audi, both widely believed to be among the manufacturers most likely to benefit.

For Aston Martin and Honda, ADUO could prove critical after the vibration and drivability problems that have crippled the start of their 2026 campaign.

Audi is also facing major challenges as a brand-new power unit manufacturer.

"We only have two cars," noted Gabriel Bortoleto. "There are teams that run eight cars with one powertrain. So imagine how much more we could learn if we had that many cars.

"We only have me and Nico. And sometimes one of us doesn’t make it to the finish."

At the same time, Nico Hulkenberg defended the controversial 2026 rules. amid ongoing criticism from drivers and fans. "Obviously, you have these purists that love the old school and the sound of a naturally aspirated V10 and V12 - including myself! - but the reality is that it doesn’t work like that," he told The Drive.

"I mean, if you don’t like it, you don’t have to watch."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes the politics around ADUO are influencing public messaging between manufacturers. "Everyone is now ascribing to the other person that he has the best engine," Schumacher said.

"Mercedes is currently looking for a reference point for technical reasons, by saying ’The Ford engine is much better than we are. We would also like to be able to improve those four percent’."

At Ferrari, hopes are also growing that ADUO concessions could accelerate plans for a revised engine concept. Corriere della Sera claims Ferrari knowingly began 2026 with a more conservative "transitional" power unit after abandoning an earlier, more ambitious concept plagued by combustion and thermal degradation problems.

The report said Ferrari is targeting a revised architecture potentially as early as Spa in July, depending on the outcome of the FIA’s ADUO assessment.

Meanwhile, the FIA has already moved to dramatically increase permitted power unit dyno testing hours from 2027 onwards as part of the planned shift away from the current 50-50 hybrid balance.